McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Age 99, of McKees Rocks, passed on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Julia (Sideritch); loving father of Daniel Telech (Regina) and Allan Telech (Deborah); dear grandfather of Nicolette Telech (Matthew Dzadovsky) and Monique Weis (Stephen); great-grandfather of Brendan, Evelyn and Jason; also survived by his sisters-in-law, Bertha Miller, Theresa Bukowski and Jeannette Sideritch. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a Blessing Service will be held 11:00 a.m. THURSDAY. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the San Francisco Botanical Gardens, 320 Judah St., San Francisco, CA 94122. www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
