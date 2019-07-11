Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
Bethel Park, PA
View Map
E. DEWAYNE KANAGY


1933 - 2019
KANAGY E. DEWAYNE

Of Bethel Park, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1933 in Enon Valley, PA. Son of the late Elmer and Melvina Geiger Kanagy; brother of the late David Kanagy; survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha Parks Brown Kanagy; father of David, of Bethel Park, Lori (Josh) Dabney, of West Melbourne, Fl, John (Jen), of Newark, OH, Scott, of West Mifflin, Ryan (Amy), of Philadelphia, and Vicki (Ezell) Lindsey, of Loxahatchee, Fl; also survived by 11 grandchildren. DeWayne graduated from Wampum High School and Geneva College. He also attended Moody Bible Institute. DeWayne was the organist at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Bethel Park for 41 years. He previously had been organist at churches in Beaver and Lawrence Counties. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m., in Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Bethel Park. Remembrances may be made to Ruthfred Lutheran Church Music Fund, 3401 S. Park Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Arrangements handled by PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
