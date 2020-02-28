|
WILLIAMS E. LORRAINE
With her larger than life personality, age 80, she entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Rev. John and Ruby Lee Davis; beloved mother of Preston Keith, Anthony J., Donna M. Williams, Latania D. (Richard) Carthorn, Jonell T. (Joseph, II) Gamble; sister of John E., Jacqueline M. Davis, Joyce Williams, Marva Mitchell; a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave., 15212 (where she was Charter Member). Burial Highwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020