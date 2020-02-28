Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
E. LORRAINE WILLIAMS

E. LORRAINE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS E. LORRAINE

With her larger than life personality, age 80, she entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Rev. John and Ruby Lee Davis; beloved mother of Preston Keith, Anthony J., Donna M. Williams, Latania D. (Richard) Carthorn, Jonell T. (Joseph, II) Gamble; sister of John E., Jacqueline M. Davis, Joyce Williams, Marva Mitchell; a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave., 15212 (where she was Charter Member). Burial Highwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
