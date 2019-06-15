MAZZIOTTI E. WANITA

Age 92, of West Mifflin, beloved wife of the late James Paul Mazziotti, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born October 29 1926 in Homer City to the late Walter and Esther (Lucas) Hamilton. The oldest of three children. Preceded in death by a sister, Lois Citeroni. Known by many as "the Cookie Lady', she volunteered for the Girl Scouts for nearly four decades. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the Good Time Club. Survived by three daughters, Sherry Bacco, Michele "Mickey' (Don) Benson, and Leann Mazziotti; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Hamilton, Jr. of North Carolina; brother-in-law Gilbert Mazziotti and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.