Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. MAZZIOTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. WANITA MAZZIOTTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

E. WANITA MAZZIOTTI Obituary
MAZZIOTTI E. WANITA

Age 92, of West Mifflin, beloved wife of the late James Paul Mazziotti, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born October 29 1926 in Homer City to the late Walter and Esther (Lucas) Hamilton. The oldest of three children. Preceded in death by a sister, Lois Citeroni. Known by many as "the Cookie Lady', she volunteered for the Girl Scouts for nearly four decades. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the Good Time Club. Survived by three daughters, Sherry Bacco, Michele "Mickey' (Don) Benson, and Leann Mazziotti; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Hamilton, Jr. of North Carolina; brother-in-law Gilbert Mazziotti and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now