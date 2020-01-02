Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL COMANICI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL COMANICI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL COMANICI Obituary
COMANICI EARL

Earl Comanici, 90 years old, originally from Penn Hills, passed away on December 27, 2019, in Jamesville, NY, after suffering for four years with Alzheimer's Disease.  He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn (Everill); and three sons, Alan (Laura), Dale (Erin), Jeffry (Cydney); nine grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Dizak of Penn Hills. Earl was predeceased by his parents; one infant child; brothers, George, John, Nicholas and his sister, Elizabeth. Born in the Universal section of Penn Hills, Earl graduated from Penn High School. Earl first worked for the railroad before joining with Ed Quinlan, George Hammill and Robert Massimino, in 1962, to form Hammill Quinlan Real Estate Company. Hammill Quinlan was, at one time, the largest real estate company in western Pennsylvania. As an industry leader, this company pioneered the use of computers to search the local multi-list system. Earl and his wife were longtime members at Alcoma Golf Club, where he enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed listening to the polka music of Dick and Jack Tady, and spending time with his family. Earl served in the military, the Army, during the Korean war. The family would like to thank the staff of the Nottingham Residential Health Care Facility, in Jamesville, NY, for the loving care that they gave Earl in the last year of his life. Services entrusted to Burns Garfield Funeral Home of Syracuse, NY, and Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd. of Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. A private burial at Plum Creek Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the of America or the Loretto Foundation, 700 East Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY, 13205

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -