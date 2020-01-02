|
COMANICI EARL
Earl Comanici, 90 years old, originally from Penn Hills, passed away on December 27, 2019, in Jamesville, NY, after suffering for four years with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn (Everill); and three sons, Alan (Laura), Dale (Erin), Jeffry (Cydney); nine grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Dizak of Penn Hills. Earl was predeceased by his parents; one infant child; brothers, George, John, Nicholas and his sister, Elizabeth. Born in the Universal section of Penn Hills, Earl graduated from Penn High School. Earl first worked for the railroad before joining with Ed Quinlan, George Hammill and Robert Massimino, in 1962, to form Hammill Quinlan Real Estate Company. Hammill Quinlan was, at one time, the largest real estate company in western Pennsylvania. As an industry leader, this company pioneered the use of computers to search the local multi-list system. Earl and his wife were longtime members at Alcoma Golf Club, where he enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed listening to the polka music of Dick and Jack Tady, and spending time with his family. Earl served in the military, the Army, during the Korean war. The family would like to thank the staff of the Nottingham Residential Health Care Facility, in Jamesville, NY, for the loving care that they gave Earl in the last year of his life. Services entrusted to Burns Garfield Funeral Home of Syracuse, NY, and Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd. of Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. A private burial at Plum Creek Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the of America or the Loretto Foundation, 700 East Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY, 13205
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020