Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
(814) 425-2895
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL D. LANG


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL D. LANG Obituary
LANG EARL D.

Age 87, of Cochranton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Pennsylvania Soldier and Sailors Home, Erie, PA. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 31, 1931, a son of George and Veronica Grief Lang. He married Elizabeth Ganster on October 30, 1954 and she preceded him in death on October 24, 2016. He is survived by his daughter: Veronica Richter and her husband Larry of Cochranton, PA, son: Gerald Lang and his wife Phyllis of Glenshaw, PA, and daughter: Deborah Stearns and her husband Larry of Guys Mills, PA He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Saxton of Houston, Tx.; seven grandsons, and six great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 123 South Franklin St, Cochranton, PA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel Prez as Celebrant.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now