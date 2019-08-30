|
|
LANG EARL D.
Age 87, of Cochranton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Pennsylvania Soldier and Sailors Home, Erie, PA. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 31, 1931, a son of George and Veronica Grief Lang. He married Elizabeth Ganster on October 30, 1954 and she preceded him in death on October 24, 2016. He is survived by his daughter: Veronica Richter and her husband Larry of Cochranton, PA, son: Gerald Lang and his wife Phyllis of Glenshaw, PA, and daughter: Deborah Stearns and her husband Larry of Guys Mills, PA He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Saxton of Houston, Tx.; seven grandsons, and six great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 123 South Franklin St, Cochranton, PA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel Prez as Celebrant.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019