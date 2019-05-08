Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
740 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL SWANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL D. SWANSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EARL D. SWANSON Obituary
SWANSON EARL D.

Age 70, of Glendale, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat Swanson; loving father of Michael Swanson (Mikala); brother of Maryrae Mikus (Bob), David Swanson (Sylvia), and the late Sally Miller. Visitation from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the church. henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now