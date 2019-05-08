|
SWANSON EARL D.
Age 70, of Glendale, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Pat Swanson; loving father of Michael Swanson (Mikala); brother of Maryrae Mikus (Bob), David Swanson (Sylvia), and the late Sally Miller. Visitation from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the church. henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019