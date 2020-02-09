|
TURNEY EARL F.
Age 82, of Carnegie, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia A. (Cain) Turney. Father of Lou Ann (John) Andreou, Sharon (Dan Ogden) Turney, Randy Turney, Tina (Daniel) Novak and the late Ricky Turney. Six grandchildren. Seven great-grandchildren. Brother of Willa (late Paul) Cronin. He was preceded in death by five brothers. Friends are invited to call on Monday, February 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020