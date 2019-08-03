Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
66 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Age 80, of Shaler Twp., peacefully on Aug. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene Dingfelder Fugh for 55 years; father of Amy Ruban (John) and Timothy Fugh (Karen); grandfather of Nicholas, Brennan, Brianna, and Marah Fugh; son of the late Harry J. and Mabel E. Fugh. Earl served in the United States Army, was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Etna, was involved in scouting for Troop/Post 173 for over 60 years. He loved traveling, camping, and socializing with friends and family. Friends and family will be received Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Monday, 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 66 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15223. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
