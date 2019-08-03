|
FUGH EARL H.
Age 80, of Shaler Twp., peacefully on Aug. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene Dingfelder Fugh for 55 years; father of Amy Ruban (John) and Timothy Fugh (Karen); grandfather of Nicholas, Brennan, Brianna, and Marah Fugh; son of the late Harry J. and Mabel E. Fugh. Earl served in the United States Army, was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Etna, was involved in scouting for Troop/Post 173 for over 60 years. He loved traveling, camping, and socializing with friends and family. Friends and family will be received Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Monday, 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 66 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15223. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019