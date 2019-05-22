HULLIHAN EARL

On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Earl Hullihan, 94 years old, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Barbara Hullihan for 69 years; father of Patricia (Larry) Phillips and Maureen (Bruce) Van Dyke; grandfather of Racheal Caddy, Edward Kane, and Brett Van Dyke; and great-grandfather of Dylan, Alexus, and Jayden. Earl served in the US Army in the 75th Infantry Division, Central Europe Theater. He had a gift for fixing things that were broken, he could fix anything, and no job was too big for Earl! Family and friends are welcome at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. followed immediately by military honors. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a memorial contribution be made to .