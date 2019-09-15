|
SNYDER EARL JOSEPH
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Earl was a humble and and hard-working father that instilled values and integrity to his four children and seven grandchildren. Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Snyder; loving father of Thomas (Dorothy), Earl Snyder, Jr. (Kimberly), Ron and Donald Snyder; brother of the late Albert J. Snyder and Catherine Campman; grandfather of Thomas, Jr., Melissa, Joseph, Ronald, Jr., Rhiannon, Natalie, and Tristan; great-grandfather of Thomas III, Dylan, Sofia, and Devin. Earl was a co-founder of the McIntyre-Snyder Service Station for over 50 years and with his expertise, was able to expand the business to three locations. Earl was a Navy veteran during WWII, serving on the USS Murphy DD 603. Per Earl's request, there are no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, followed by a gathering and luncheon celebrating Earl's life at the Cloverleaf Estates Clubhouse, 160 Cloverleaf Dr., Carnegie, PA 15106. Contributions may be made in Earl's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019