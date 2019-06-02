Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL HARTZELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL K. HARTZELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EARL K. HARTZELL Obituary
HARTZELL EARL K.

Age 94, of Ross Twp., died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Helen (King); beloved husband of the late Joan (Blackstock); loving father of David E. and his wife, Deborah of Elizabeth, and Elaine H. Hague, of Ross Twp.; proud grandfather of David Hague (Malorie), and Marc Hartzell; dear great-grandfather of Andrew Hague; brother-in-law of Shirley Guckert. After high school, Earl was drafted to serve his country as a part of the US Army in World War II. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the family roofing business and eventually took over operations. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports, but especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. Friends received Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Uniondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Animal Friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now