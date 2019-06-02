HARTZELL EARL K.

Age 94, of Ross Twp., died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Helen (King); beloved husband of the late Joan (Blackstock); loving father of David E. and his wife, Deborah of Elizabeth, and Elaine H. Hague, of Ross Twp.; proud grandfather of David Hague (Malorie), and Marc Hartzell; dear great-grandfather of Andrew Hague; brother-in-law of Shirley Guckert. After high school, Earl was drafted to serve his country as a part of the US Army in World War II. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the family roofing business and eventually took over operations. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports, but especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. Friends received Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Uniondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Animal Friends.