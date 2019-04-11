RUPERT EARL M.

Age 90, formerly of Delmont, died early morning Sunday, April 7th, 2019 entering life triumphant and joining his loving wife of 50+ years Claire; son, David; parents, David Lloyd and Anna Mary; sister, Louise (Harold) Stubrick; brothers (and sisters-in-law) Franklin, Herman (Jean), Paul (Louise); and extended family who preceded him in death. Earl leaves his family to grieve his passing; children, Phyllis, Dennis, and daughter-in-love Susan Rupert; grandchildren, Katie (Joshua) Jenkins of Florida; Kristin (Jake) McCue of Arizona; Carolyn Rupert, Lauren Hope (Joseph) Panteloglous, Victoria Rupert, and David Rupert of Virginia; Peter Rupert of Alabama, and Charity Rupert of Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren Cole, Josiah, Matthias, Kayla, Teah, and Joey; brothers Donald (Nancy) and Stanley (Donna) Rupert; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law; caring nieces, nephews and their families; brothers and sisters in Christ of several congregations; and many friends. Friends will be received Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Interment to immediately follow at Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont. Prayers and sympathies are all that is needed, though any wish to make a memorial expression can be done through a contribution to either Compassionate Friends, the Salvation Army, Salem Lutheran Church, or . Please visit www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com to view Earl's complete obituary.