Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eastview Union Cemetery
Delmont, PA
View Map
EARL M. RUPERT

RUPERT EARL M.

Age 90, formerly of Delmont, died early morning Sunday, April 7th, 2019 entering life triumphant and joining his loving wife of 50+ years Claire; son, David; parents, David Lloyd and Anna Mary; sister, Louise (Harold) Stubrick; brothers (and sisters-in-law) Franklin, Herman (Jean), Paul (Louise); and extended family who preceded him in death. Earl leaves his family to grieve his passing; children, Phyllis, Dennis, and daughter-in-love Susan Rupert; grandchildren, Katie (Joshua) Jenkins of Florida; Kristin (Jake) McCue of Arizona; Carolyn Rupert, Lauren Hope (Joseph) Panteloglous, Victoria Rupert, and David Rupert of Virginia; Peter Rupert of Alabama, and Charity Rupert of Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren Cole, Josiah, Matthias, Kayla, Teah, and Joey; brothers Donald (Nancy) and Stanley (Donna) Rupert; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law; caring nieces, nephews and their families; brothers and sisters in Christ of several congregations; and many friends. Friends will be received Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Interment to immediately follow at Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont. Prayers and sympathies are all that is needed, though any wish to make a memorial expression can be done through a contribution to either Compassionate Friends, the Salvation Army, Salem Lutheran Church, or . Please visit www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com to view Earl's complete obituary.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
