SAUNDERS, JR. EARL
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Earl Saunders, Jr., 91, of North Versailles, PA, formerly of Braddock, PA. Served in the US Navy Coast Guard. Father of Earline Coburn, Phyllis Anderson, Donna Powe (Rev. Dr. Kevin) and Joseph Saunders (Dr. Tracy). Also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 10, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Monday 12 p.m. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 8, 2019