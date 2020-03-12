SHUMAC, JR. EARL

Age 80, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Connie Finn Shumac. Loving father of Earl (Diana) Shumac and Connie E. Block; cherished Pap of grandchildren Samantha Shumac, Jonathan (Alyssa) Shumac, Amy (Brandon) Scheffler, Ashley Oles, and great-grandchildren, Chase, Jackson, and Daniel Shumac. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Shumac and sister, Betty Ann Caterino. Earl grew up in Hazelwood and lived most of his life in Plum. He worked at A&B Smith Company for 50 years after starting there as a runner at age 15. Family and friends will be received Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials are strongly suggested to be made to Animal Friends or any animal charity or rescue of your choosing. www.jobefuneralhome.com.