LEWIS EARLA G.

Age 84, formerly of the North Side and Ross Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born April 18, 1934 in Marienville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy McClellan; beloved wife of the late Ralph C. Lewis; loving mother of Karen Culley, Russell W. (Sharon) and Richard P. (Brenda), dear Grandma E to Brittany (Adam), Jordan, Kyle, Andrew and Jillian; and sister of Marilyn (Tom) Varrassa. Besides her parents, Earla was preceded in death by her five siblings. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., at St. Kilian Parish, with Rev. Charles Bober celebrating. Earla enjoyed reading, bingo, and playing cards, especially Poker. She will be forever remembered for her smile, her easy-going nature and the love she had for her family. The family would like to thank Concordia of Cranberry for providing Earla with care, companionship and compassion over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association by accessing https://www.jdrf.org/donate/, and following the "Memorial Donation Prompt". To view this tribute and send online condolences, please visit: www.devlinfuneralhome.com