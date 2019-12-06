|
|
WILLIAMS EARLENE B.
Age 76, transitioned on December 4, 2019. Beloved Mother of Michelle Williams, Sonya Miles (Michael, Sr.), Melita Williams and Marvin Williams (Regina); sister of Howard and Deacon Earl Horsley; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. at St. John Evangelist Baptist Church, Hazelwood, where services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME, 412-461-3400
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019