Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Evangelist Baptist Church
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Evangelist Baptist Church
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
EARLENE B. WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS EARLENE B.

Age 76, transitioned on December 4, 2019. Beloved Mother of Michelle Williams, Sonya Miles (Michael, Sr.), Melita Williams and Marvin Williams (Regina); sister of Howard and Deacon Earl Horsley; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. at St. John Evangelist Baptist Church, Hazelwood, where services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME, 412-461-3400

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
