Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
ED KAVANAGH

ED KAVANAGH Obituary
KAVANAGH ED

On Monday, July 29, 2019, age 69, of McCandless Twp. Son of the late James and Anna (Norick) Kavanagh; beloved husband of Michele (Blazier) Kavanagh; father of Christopher Kavanagh (Melissa), Caitlin Kavanagh (Ryan Ferraro), Carly Kavanagh, and Cassidy Kavanagh (Jake Malone); brother of Michael Kavanagh, Rita Fulvio, Marian Scheinholtz and the late James Kavanagh and Dolores Kliber; grandfather of Luca and Jonah; also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ed was a graduate of North Catholic High School and Villanova University. He was a member of the Millwright Local Union 2235. Friends received at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh (dshpgh.org), Northland Public Library Foundation or Family Hospice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
