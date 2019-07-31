|
On Monday, July 29, 2019, age 69, of McCandless Twp. Son of the late James and Anna (Norick) Kavanagh; beloved husband of Michele (Blazier) Kavanagh; father of Christopher Kavanagh (Melissa), Caitlin Kavanagh (Ryan Ferraro), Carly Kavanagh, and Cassidy Kavanagh (Jake Malone); brother of Michael Kavanagh, Rita Fulvio, Marian Scheinholtz and the late James Kavanagh and Dolores Kliber; grandfather of Luca and Jonah; also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ed was a graduate of North Catholic High School and Villanova University. He was a member of the Millwright Local Union 2235. Friends received at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh (dshpgh.org), Northland Public Library Foundation or Family Hospice.
