FRIZZELL EDDIE RAYMOND

Age 79, of Peters Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Berroth) Frizzell. Eddie and Donna celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 2, the day before he died. He was the loving father of Edward (Bethany) Frizzell, Timothy (Ranae) Frizzell, and Donna Lynn (Robert) Castelli; treasured grandfather of Shannon, Ryan, Jamie, and Carly Frizzell, Haley, Hannah, and Eddie Raymond, II, Frizzell, and Nicole, Jordan, and Ashley Castelli; caring brother of Joanne (Frank) Koskocin, the late Roberta (Samuel) Happenstall, Robert (Katherine) Frizzell, Rosemary (Charles-surviving) Limbruner, and Wesley (Ruth-surviving) Frizzell; son of the late William and Edna Frizzell. Eddie is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Moses. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Eddie's number one priority in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, adored father, and most of all, proud grandfather. Eddie went to all his grandchildren's games. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com