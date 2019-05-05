Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
McMurray, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for EDDIE FRIZZELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDDIE RAYMOND FRIZZELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDDIE RAYMOND FRIZZELL Obituary
FRIZZELL EDDIE RAYMOND

Age 79, of Peters Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Berroth) Frizzell. Eddie and Donna celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 2, the day before he died. He was the loving father of Edward (Bethany) Frizzell, Timothy (Ranae) Frizzell, and Donna Lynn (Robert) Castelli; treasured grandfather of Shannon, Ryan, Jamie, and Carly Frizzell, Haley, Hannah, and Eddie Raymond, II, Frizzell, and Nicole, Jordan, and Ashley Castelli; caring brother of Joanne (Frank) Koskocin, the late Roberta (Samuel) Happenstall, Robert (Katherine) Frizzell, Rosemary (Charles-surviving) Limbruner, and Wesley (Ruth-surviving) Frizzell; son of the late William and Edna Frizzell. Eddie is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Moses. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Eddie's number one priority in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, adored father, and most of all, proud grandfather. Eddie went to all his grandchildren's games. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now