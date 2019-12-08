|
|
MCCLOSKEY EDGAR
Age 91, of Elizabeth, PA, formerly of Duquesne, on December 5, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. He was a son of the late Leo and Hermina "Minnie" (Kampert) McCloskey. He was retired from US Steel Duquesne Works as a High Tension Lineman. He was a former member of St. Joseph's Church, Duquesne and a current member of St. Michael Church in Elizabeth. He proudly served his country in the Air Force. Husband of the late Dorothy (Gyduska) McCloskey; father of Chris McCloskey of Buena Vista; grandfather of Brandon Iams and April Iams; brother of the late Esther Marie (late Ernest) Morris; uncle of Kathy (Kurt) Kullberg, Robert (Dorothy) Morris and Richard Morris. Visitation Monday, December 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquesne 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin, with Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019