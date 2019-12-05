Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH RIKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH A. (SWOGER) RIKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH A. (SWOGER) RIKER Obituary
RIKER EDITH A. (SWOGER)

On Monday, November 25, 2019, age 85, formerly of Osbourne, PA most recently of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late James E. Riker; loving mother of Diane Riker of Washington, DC; dear sister of Ethel Vith of McKees Rocks, PA, Vera (Clarence) Yost of Coraopolis, PA; sister-in-law of Emmalu McIlwain of Andover, OH, Roberta (David) Garring of Erie, PA, Blanche (Chuck) Slates of Pittsburgh, PA, Flo Swoger of Laureldale, PA and Bill (Carole) Luxon of Clinton, PA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 328 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143 where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -