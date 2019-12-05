|
RIKER EDITH A. (SWOGER)
On Monday, November 25, 2019, age 85, formerly of Osbourne, PA most recently of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late James E. Riker; loving mother of Diane Riker of Washington, DC; dear sister of Ethel Vith of McKees Rocks, PA, Vera (Clarence) Yost of Coraopolis, PA; sister-in-law of Emmalu McIlwain of Andover, OH, Roberta (David) Garring of Erie, PA, Blanche (Chuck) Slates of Pittsburgh, PA, Flo Swoger of Laureldale, PA and Bill (Carole) Luxon of Clinton, PA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 328 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143 where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019