Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
ZIMMERMAN EDITH ANN

On Friday, June 28, 2019 age 92, of Allison Park beloved wife of 68 years to the late Albert J. Zimmerman; loving mother of Craig (Debra) Zimmerman, Marsha (Richard) Kruze and Terry (Jim) Shand; grandmother of Eric (Elizabeth) Shand, Eric (Amy) Zimmerman, Dallas Poe, Ryan and Adam (Lauren) Kruze, Lauren Zimmerman, Dana (Joe) Hendrickson; 10 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Karl R. Bauer, Jr.; aunt of Dwayne Bauer. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Services Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Edith was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 85 years, where she was the first female to serve as Church Council President. She was also a member of the Hannah Circle for over 50 years and a member of the Eastern Star. Family suggests memorials to the or Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Dr., Pgh., 15217.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
