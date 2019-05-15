|
BELOV EDITH
Age 94, of Squirrel Hill, on May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Belov; loving mother of Charles Belov and Anne Belov; sister of the late Oscar Roth, Libby Elbaum, and Saul Roth. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at Homewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to be made to Dor Hadash at 4905 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., (Lawrenceville). www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019