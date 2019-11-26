|
|
ROSENBERGER EDITH BENTHIN OBERKIRCHER
Age 89, of Hampton Township, on November 24, 2019. Born on September 19, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Emily Schindewolf Benthin. Beloved wife of 25 years of Albert P. Rosenberger and predeceased by her first husband, the late Rev. Paul E. Oberkircher. Loving mother of Jim (Shelia) Oberkircher, Mark (Gail) Oberkircher and Lisa (Carl) Davis. Stepmother of Janice Derby and Wendy (Joseph) Relation. Sister of the late Helen Schleiden and Paul, Fred and Carl Benthin. Dear grandmother of Garrett, Brendan, and John Oberkircher. Great-grandmother of Paul, Lydia, Emily, Daniel, and James. Also survived by five step-grandchildren, Matthew, Todd, Catharine, Theresa and Mark and one step-great-grandson, Beau. Friends received Wednesday, 11-12 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Edith loved her family above everything and was a wonderful wife, mom, and grandma. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan's Purse, samaritanspurse.org, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019