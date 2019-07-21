|
|
DYCK EDITH
Born in Vienna, Austria, daughter to Ignatz Knoll and Jettie Laster Knoll, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 97. Edith was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Walter E. Dyck. She is survived by her children, Carol Dirkes of Prairie Village, KS, Gary Dyck of Atlanta, GA, and Kevin Dyck of Charlotte, NC. Edith was blessed with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Upper St. Clair and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019