Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH DYCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH DYCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH DYCK Obituary
DYCK EDITH

Born in Vienna, Austria, daughter to Ignatz Knoll and Jettie Laster Knoll, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 97. Edith was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Walter E. Dyck. She is survived by her children, Carol Dirkes of Prairie Village, KS, Gary Dyck of Atlanta, GA, and Kevin Dyck of Charlotte, NC. Edith was blessed with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Upper St. Clair and will be missed by all who knew her.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.