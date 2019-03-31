Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH DANDREA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH E. (KNIGHT) DANDREA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDITH E. (KNIGHT) DANDREA Obituary
DANDREA EDITH E. (KNIGHT)

Age 89, of Coraopolis, formerly of Pittock, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Michael E. Dandrea; loving mother of Linda (Ted) Hansford and Michael (Edwina) Dandrea; very proud grandmother of Danelle (Adam) Diodata, Michael Dandrea, Bob Hutchison, Drew Dandrea; and great-grandmother of Anthony and Leah Diodata. Her most enjoyment was being with her family. Edith will be remembered for her kindness and beautiful smile. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. in the MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment private. Please view the family's online guestbook, www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now