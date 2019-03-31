DANDREA EDITH E. (KNIGHT)

Age 89, of Coraopolis, formerly of Pittock, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Michael E. Dandrea; loving mother of Linda (Ted) Hansford and Michael (Edwina) Dandrea; very proud grandmother of Danelle (Adam) Diodata, Michael Dandrea, Bob Hutchison, Drew Dandrea; and great-grandmother of Anthony and Leah Diodata. Her most enjoyment was being with her family. Edith will be remembered for her kindness and beautiful smile. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. in the MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment private. Please view the family's online guestbook, www.musmannofh.com.