Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
509 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH STEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH G. STEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH G. STEIN Obituary
STEIN EDITH G.

Age 98, of California, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Stein; daughter of the late Oskar and Franziska (Schutzmann) Goodman; dear mother of Audrey (Dr. Chiboola Malaambo) and Barbara Stein (Robert) Salthouse; loving grandmother of Ben Salthouse. In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Goodman. In 1938, when she was only 17, Edith was forced to flee Austria, and immigrate to the United States. Despite many early challenges, she went on to live a long life filled with family, close friends, extensive travel and a love of elegant style and clothing. During the years she was bringing up her two daughters she was an active member of the Mt. Lebanon League of Women Voters, whose community helped her develop as an informed and proactive citizen of the world. Later she earned a BA and MA from the University of Pittsburgh. As a dynamic and engaging teacher of German at Mt. Lebanon High School she was affectionately known by her students and colleagues as "Frau Stein." After her retirement she enjoyed working as a travel agent with Ponzio Travel. Throughout her life in Pittsburgh, Edith and her husband Paul both enjoyed and supported the Pittsburgh Symphony and Opera. Most notably, whatever she did, wherever she was, Edith connected with people and formed lasting relationships. And although the Holocaust played a large role in shaping Edith's life, she focused on teaching the lessons learned from this genocide; a video she recorded for 'The Veterans Breakfast Club' (Edith Stein: In My Own Words) documents how she transformed her experiences into an understanding of the forces of history and the power of our actions to influence the future. Friends welcome Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 with a Private Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, Memorial Donations may be made to: Veterans Breakfast Club, 200 Magnolia Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 (www.vbcpgh.org); Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org); or Center for Human Development, 322 Birnie Ave., Springfield, MA 01009 (www.chd.org). www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now