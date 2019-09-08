|
Age 98, of California, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Stein; daughter of the late Oskar and Franziska (Schutzmann) Goodman; dear mother of Audrey (Dr. Chiboola Malaambo) and Barbara Stein (Robert) Salthouse; loving grandmother of Ben Salthouse. In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Goodman. In 1938, when she was only 17, Edith was forced to flee Austria, and immigrate to the United States. Despite many early challenges, she went on to live a long life filled with family, close friends, extensive travel and a love of elegant style and clothing. During the years she was bringing up her two daughters she was an active member of the Mt. Lebanon League of Women Voters, whose community helped her develop as an informed and proactive citizen of the world. Later she earned a BA and MA from the University of Pittsburgh. As a dynamic and engaging teacher of German at Mt. Lebanon High School she was affectionately known by her students and colleagues as "Frau Stein." After her retirement she enjoyed working as a travel agent with Ponzio Travel. Throughout her life in Pittsburgh, Edith and her husband Paul both enjoyed and supported the Pittsburgh Symphony and Opera. Most notably, whatever she did, wherever she was, Edith connected with people and formed lasting relationships. And although the Holocaust played a large role in shaping Edith's life, she focused on teaching the lessons learned from this genocide; a video she recorded for 'The Veterans Breakfast Club' (Edith Stein: In My Own Words) documents how she transformed her experiences into an understanding of the forces of history and the power of our actions to influence the future. Friends welcome Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 with a Private Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, Memorial Donations may be made to: Veterans Breakfast Club, 200 Magnolia Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 (www.vbcpgh.org); Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org); or Center for Human Development, 322 Birnie Ave., Springfield, MA 01009 (www.chd.org). www.slaterfuneral.com.
