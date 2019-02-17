Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EDITH M. WAHRHAUS

EDITH M. WAHRHAUS Obituary
WAHRHAUS EDITH M.

Age 87, of Ross Twp., on Feb. 15, 2019. Wife of William R.; mother of Nancy DeLuca (Joseph), Judy Smith (Martin) and the late William Wahrhaus; grandmother of Colin Gwin; daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah McBride; sister of the late Mary Margaret Schmitz. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
