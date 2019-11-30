Home

EDITH (IGNELZI) QUARTUCCIO

EDITH (IGNELZI) QUARTUCCIO Obituary
QUARTUCCIO EDITH (IGNELZI)

Age 100, of Pittsburgh, on November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Quartuccio; loving mother of Katherine Pagano (Charles) and Joseph F. Quartuccio (Gerry); sister of Mary Insogna, Armand Ignelzi, the late Rocco, Guido, Helen, and Joe; grandmother of Gino (Colette), Bradley (Katie), Leesa (Tom); great-grandmother of Nino, Rowan, Eli, and Salvador. Friends received Sunday 2-6 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Blessing Service at the funeral home, Monday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
