FARMERIE EDITH R. "EDIE"

Age 92, of O'Hara Twp., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Wife of the late Albert C. Farmerie; loving mother of A. Jeffrey Farmerie and Wendy (Larry) Rogozinski; proud grandmother of Brandon Rogozinski; sister of the late Warren and John Reynolds. Edith volunteered for the Children's Home of Pittsburgh. She retired from the Parental Stress Center. She was an avid reader and was the Queen of greeting cards. She was also the past President of the former Chalfant House Evening Club in Etna. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Forbes Hospice for their loving care. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.