White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church
1000 Bryn Mawr Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
EDITH RUTH DAWKINS

EDITH RUTH DAWKINS Obituary
DAWKINS EDITH RUTH

Age 90, quietly on October 16, 2019. Wife of the late Garfield Dawkins; beloved mother of Anthony, Drusilla Dawkins, Sara Huddleston; sister of Robert (Marion), Stanley, Charles Muldrow, Mary Williams; a host of grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Friday, October 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
