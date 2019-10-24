|
DAWKINS EDITH RUTH
Age 90, quietly on October 16, 2019. Wife of the late Garfield Dawkins; beloved mother of Anthony, Drusilla Dawkins, Sara Huddleston; sister of Robert (Marion), Stanley, Charles Muldrow, Mary Williams; a host of grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Friday, October 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019