PARTLOW REV. EDITH V.
On Thursday, March 12, 2020 Rev. Edith V. Partlow, 57, of Braddock, PA. Wife of Stonewall "Junior" Partlow'; mother of Carla Partlow, Dalia Partlow, Toya Dean and Malyke Partlow; daughter of Elizabeth Harris; sister of Mary J. Harris, Sharon Keyes, Rev. Howard Harris Washington Jr., Joseph L. Harris Jr. and Robert E. Harris. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on March 17, 2020 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 540 Fourth Street., Braddock., PA. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. on March 18, 2020. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020