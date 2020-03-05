SMITH , JR. EDMOND B.

Formerly of Upper St. Clair, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, attorney at law, traveler, fisherman and golfer, died on February 27, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, having achieved 92 years of age. Mr. Smith leaves his loving wife, Catherine Torisky Smith; children, Deborah (Gary) Wheeler, Carole (Scott) Stewart, Marianne (Charles) Ferris, William (Ann) Smith; and eight grandchildren, Lauren Wheeler, Jon (Lora) Wheeler, Jessica (William Dick) Smith, Mandy (Stephen) Foner Dela Cruz, Benjamin Ferris, Charles Foner, Jeremy Ferris, and Taylor Christman. Mr. Smith was born and raised in Pittsburgh's South Side. He served in the US Merchant Marines and as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army. He was a proud graduate of Duquesne University and Duquesne University School of Law, and practiced law in Pittsburgh until his retirement. Mr. Smith was predeceased by his parents, Edmond B. Smith, Sr. and Eva Dunchock Smith; his sister, Gloria Smith Cromlish; and brother, Thomas E. Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Peters Township, PA.