GAUDELLI EDMOND "NICK"
Age 79, of Banksville, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born to the late Anna J. and Edmond M. Gaudelli of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Mary Darlene; son, Edmond, Jr.; daughter, Denise (Jeffrey) Cumpston, daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Nagy, daughter, Nadine; son, Ronald (Sylvia); and sister, Beverly J. Gaudelli of Fort Myers, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Briana, Nicholas, Maria, Taylor, Cara, Brandon, Tyler, Ashley, Kaylee, Gianna, Arianna; and one great-grandchild, Sienna. He was a stonemason by trade and a retired First Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve, 339th General Hospital Unit. He enjoyed fishing in Florida and watching classic films, in addition to spending time with his family. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in SS Simon & Jude Church Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The family of Edmond "Nick" Gaudelli would like to give a special Thank you to the staff of Manor Care Green Tree for all the loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.
