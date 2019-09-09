|
|
SANCTIS EDMOND M.
Age 93, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born April 3, 1926, son of the late Michael and Catherine Sanctis. Beloved husband of Carole (Wilson) Sanctis, whom he married on June 19, 1954, having recently celebrated their 65th anniversary; loving father of Terence (Joni), Michael (Cheryl), Edmond (Shelli), and Kristin Sanctis; dear grandfather of Ryan, Zachary, Lindsay, Wilson, Aaron, Dean, and Julian, and "pappy" to two granddogs, Nico and Prima; brother of Shirley Cattaneo, Carol Caputo, and the late Betty Jean Healey, and uncle to over 12 nieces and nephews. Ed lived his life in a most honorable and respectful way, a perfect example of the Greatest Generation. He proudly served his country in WWII, deploying to the Pacific, defending our great country no matter the cost. He lost many friends to the war, and has kept their spirits alive through the years, regaling all with stories of time spent in the Navy. He spent most of his working career in sales in the construction industry after working with his father at Sanctis Construction where they were responsible for many large construction projects all around the city of Pittsburgh. He retired as treasurer and director of First South Savings. He enjoyed his long retirement playing golf, cheering on Notre Dame football, attending mass faithfully, spending quality time with family and friends and doting on the 'granddogs' that were a part of his life over the years. His memory was ironclad, and provided his children and grandchildren with such detailed family history that the memories will live on for generations. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit, one-liners, and sense of humor. Family and friends welcome Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 am at St. Kilian Parish, Cranberry Twp., officiated by Rev. Charles Bober. Interment will be held at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edmonds name to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019