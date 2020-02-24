|
TURNBULL EDMUND A.
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Edmund A. Turnbull, age 86, of Masonic Village, formerly of the North Boros, beloved husband of the late Sally W. Turnbull; father of Jeffrey (Sandy) Turnbull, Linda (Richard) Hager and Scott (late Marta) Turnbull; grandfather of Kenneth (Kayla), Kevin and Michael Turnbull, Lindsay Hager, Sally (Craig) Westrick, Tom (Molly), Rachel and Abby Turnbull; and 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by many Canadian family members. Ed was a 60 year member of the Masons, a lifelong member of Shannopin Country Club, where he was past president, and he established the Avonworth Eagle's Football program. Family and friends received Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to , 707 Grant Street # 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
