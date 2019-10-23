|
|
CORBETT EDMUND L.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Edmund L. Corbett 84 of N. Braddock, PA. Served in the US Air Force. A member of the American Legion in Rankin, PA and the AMVETS. Father of Edmund, Joel, James, Stephan and Anthony; brother of Laverne. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. on October 24, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Thursday 1:00pm. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019