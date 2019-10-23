Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave
Braddock,, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
Resources
More Obituaries for EDMUND CORBETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDMUND L. CORBETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDMUND L. CORBETT Obituary
CORBETT EDMUND L.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Edmund L. Corbett 84 of N. Braddock, PA. Served in the US Air Force. A member of the American Legion in Rankin, PA and the AMVETS. Father of Edmund, Joel, James, Stephan and Anthony; brother of Laverne. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. on October 24, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Thursday 1:00pm. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDMUND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now