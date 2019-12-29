Home

EDMUND O. CAMPBELL Obituary
Age 92, of Monroeville, on December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 71 years of Jewell F. Thorpe Campbell. Loving father of  Sue Ann (late William F.) Conforti and Kevin G. (Lisa) Campbell, Sr. Grandfather of William (Nicole) Conforti, Kevin G. Campbell, Jr. and Matthew Campbell. Great-grandfather of Olivia and Nikayla Conforti. Ed was preceded in death by parents, George and Hazel Campbell, two sisters, and five brothers. Ed was a WWII Navy veteran. He then attended WVU and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He retired from Peoples' Gas in 1988 as manager of production and storage. Ed was an active member and former treasurer of Monroeville United Methodist Church.  He was a Shriner and member of  Masonic Lodge #601 Irwin for 51 years, and past president of the Pittsburgh Geological Society.  Golfing was his favorite past time. There will be no public services.  Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).  Memorial contributions may be made to Food 2 Go 4 Kids c/o Fort Allen Elementary School, 560 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
