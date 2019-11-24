|
BUDZISZEWSKI EDMUND STANLEY
Edmund Stanley Budziszewski (Budd) of Baldwin passed peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the grand age of 93. Son of Antoni of Lomza, Poland and Katherine (Nikodem) of Pittsburgh, he grew up on the Southside with brothers Ralph (Edna), Frank (Dolores), and Harry (Jay), and sisters Alfreda (Walter) Wzest and Dolores (Sonny) Seiler. All of his siblings have passed before him except his sister Dolores, who recalls that he helped take care of her as a young girl before joining the Navy at age 18. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a Coxswain aboard the U.S.S. LST-742 during WWII. His ship was assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and earned three battle stars for participating in the Lingayen Gulf landings, the Visayan Island landings, and the Tarakan Island operation. He was discharged at the end of the war and returned to civilian life. After returning from his service, he met and married his beloved wife Evelyn (Marcinowski), who preceded him in death after 66 years of devoted companionship, love, and laughter. Together they raised five children, David (Marianne), Michael (Karen), Susan (Robert) Zeis, Nancy (Wayne) Zeis, and Maria (David) Fox. He supported his family through his job first as a bricklayer, and then as a boilermaker with Local 154. Over the years, their family grew to thirteen grandchildren, Nicholas (Katy), Nathan (Michon), Michael, Alicia (Richard) Bechtold, Robert (Rebecca) Zeis, Erica (Wes) Thompson, Andrea (Max) Wilhelm, Nicole (John) Baltich, Jeannine (Tony) Zeis-Miller, Michelle (Shawn) Gannon, Jenna, Mia, and Connor. He welcomed his twenty-fifth great-grandchild this week. He will be missed by his entire family, including his sister and numerous nieces and nephews of multiple generations, who will remember with fondness his laughter and the mischievous sparkle in his eyes. Friends will be received on Monday, November 25, from 5-9 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227, A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Albert the Great of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edmunds name to: St. Jude Children, 600 Waterfront Dr. #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222