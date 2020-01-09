|
DIPASQUALE EDNA A.
In her 100th year, Edna A. DiPasquale passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the same manner in which she lived her life, with grace and dignity surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Edna was born on November 17, 1920, the daughter of John and Margaret Mascio. Her life was always one of active participation. At age 19, Edna already owned and operated her own business. She was married to Edward F. DiPasquale in 1946 until his death in 1982. Her home was always a gathering place for family and friends where conversations were full of laughter and great debate. Her Sunday dinners were legendary. As was her tradition for over 50 years, she prepared and hosted a Christmas Eve dinner a few weeks ago. Until her death, she remained fiercely independent living her life on her own terms. She leaves behind her children, Edward, Natalie, and Denise; her daughter-in-law Karen; her grandchildren, Julia DiPasquale (Michael A. Krygowski), Christopher Payne, Katie Bailey (Matthew), Stephen Payne (Emily) and Carolyn Payne; and her great-grandchildren, Lilah, Beau, Ellie, Eli, and Brooks. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Olga Smith and Josephine Vannucci; and her brothers, Pete and Richard Mascio. Friends will be received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Saturday, January 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a final prayer at the end of the visitation. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to the St. Maria Goretti School, 321 Edmond St, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or Parkview EMS Station 180, 200 S. Margery Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020