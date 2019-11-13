Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rodef Shalom Temple
4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood)
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rodef Shalom Temple
4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood)
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. Kalson; loving mother of Irwin Kalson (Kathleen Rall), David (Susan) Kalson and the late Sally Kalson (surviving spouse, Edward Feinstein); predeceased by siblings, Jerome (late Ruth) Friedman, Frank (late Joan) Friedman and Paula Ruth (late Roy) Mitchel; cherished grandmother of Alison (Stuart) Wexler, Zoe Feinstein, William Kalson (Elizabeth Belczyk), Hannah Kalson and Rachel Kalson; great-grandmother of Dashiell Wexler and Ezra Kalson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Special friend of the late Ben Root and dear friend of Joan Friedberg. Service at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood) on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Sally Kalson Courage in Journalism Fund c/o The Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
