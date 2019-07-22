Home

O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
More Obituaries for EDNA VOELZKE
EDNA C. "RUSTY" (RUTSKE) VOELZKE

EDNA C. "RUSTY" (RUTSKE) VOELZKE Obituary
VOELZKE EDNA C. "RUSTY" (RUTSKE)

Age 89, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Carl A. Voelzke; beloved mother of Earl R. (Patrice D.) Voelzke and Alan C. (Wilma J.) Voelzke; grandmother of Stephan C., Adam C., Dustin E., and Nicole C. Voelzke; great-grandmother of Breanna Voelzke, Tristan Voelzke, Zoe Tuttle and Rowan Tuttle. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
