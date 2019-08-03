|
|
DYMOND EDNA M. (BRADLEY)
Age 79, of Plum, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Milton B. Dymond; loving mother of Lori (John) Kuras and Milton R. Dymond; grandmother of James Carrig, Robert Carrig, Rachel (Matt) Nolf and Kaitlan Kuras; great-grandmother of Isabella Nolf; sister of Lloyd (Joanne) Bradley, the late Norman Bradley and Leo Bradley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ's Lutheran Church, 5330 Old Logan Ferry Rd., Murrysville, PA 15668. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Christ's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019