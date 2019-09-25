|
GIAMPA EDNA M.
Of Beechview died comfortably in her home surrounded by her loving family on September 21, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1928, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Adolph Stabryla and Stella (Roczyk) Stabryla. Edna graduated from South High School in 1946. Following her graduation she was employed at Kaufmann's Department Store in sales. She was married to Frank J. Giampa on June 18, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2019. After many years of rearing eight children and numerous humanitarian and community efforts. Edna returned to the Community College of Allegheny County to receive a certificate in bookkeeping. She was then employed by the City of Pittsburgh and retired in 1998. Her retirement lead to her involvement with the Beechview Senior Center, Christian Mother's Guild at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, and the Beachview Library Book Club. She was an avid reader, baker, gardening enthusiast, and community activist. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Eugene and Phillip Giampa; grandson, Elliott Hartmann; and sisters, Adeline Esposito and Bernadine Serchesen. Surviving in addition to her husband, Frank J. Giampa, are her daughters, Nancy Willis-Hartmann of Delaware, Diane Cole and husband, Frank of North Hunningdon, Cathy Perri and husband, Scott of Minnesota, Julia Giampa of Beechview; her sons, Frank J. Giampa, Jr. of Whitehall, James Giampa of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Collins, Benjamin Willis, Emily Hartmann, Shannon Cole, Amy Cole, Anastasia Giampa, Stephanie Nieman, Amanda Perri, Jordon Bloom, Phillip Giampa, Jr., Gabriella Giampa and Nicholas Giampa; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Stabryla of Brookline; many nieces and nephews; and beloved friends and neighbors. Funeral arrangement by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Beechview. Private burial to follow. Those who wish to remember Edna may make with a book donation to the Beechview Library, 1910 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019