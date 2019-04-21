MILLIGAN EDNA M.

On Monday, April 15, 2019, age 96, of Lake Mary, FL, formerly of Penn Hills. Loving mother of Grace Ingwalson (Paul) and John W. Milligan (Gail Sammis-Milligan); cherished grandmother of Katherine Ingwalson, Jennifer Friedline (Daniel), Matthew Milligan (Bryce), Elizabeth Valente (Zachary), and Peter Milligan (Michelle); great-grandmother of Everly and Ethan Friedline, John Finnerty Valente, and Jack Thomas Milligan; aunt of Rev. Carolyn Mendis and Edna Fuller. Preceded in death in 2000 by her husband, John F. Milligan. Edna was a longtime active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Penn Hills and St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Longwood, FL. A person of deep Christian faith, Edna was active in Women of the ELCA in both Pittsburgh and Longwood. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. When they lived in Penn Hills, Edna and John spent most weekends at their beloved vacation homes at Deep Creek Lake, MD. Services private. Interment in William Penn Memorial Cemetery. Gifts in Edna's memory may be given to Women of the ELCA, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009, or www.womenoftheelca.org. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, 412-731-5001.