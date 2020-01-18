Home

Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church
210 Garnier Street
Sharpsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
EDNA MAE (HUGHES, NAWOJSKI) HABAY


1923 - 2020
EDNA MAE (HUGHES, NAWOJSKI) HABAY Obituary
HABAY EDNA MAE (HUGHES, NAWOJSKI)

Edna Mae Habay, of O'Hara Township and Vincentian Home (McCandless), passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born on September 9, 1923, Mae, as her close friends called her, was the daughter of the late William Earl Hughes, Sr. and the late Mary (Mae) Jones Hughes. Mae was the beloved wife of the late Harry J. Habay, Sr. for 57 years. Mae was also preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene F. Nawojski (February 14, 1949); her son, Harry J. Habay, Jr. (surviving, Christine A. Sulkowski); and her only sibling, William E. Hughes, Jr. (surviving, Patricia). Mae was a member of St. Mary Christian Mothers; the Parkview Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; the Sharpsburg AARP Chapter 3422; and the Auxiliary 709. Mae also volunteered at the VA Hospital in O'Hara Township. Mae was a kind, caring, and thoughtful person who went out of her way for others and had a heart of gold. Mae is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne M. (Nawojski) Madia (James) and three wonderful sons, Eugene W. Nawojski, Larry R. Habay (Sherael), and Jeffrey E. Habay (Nubia). Mae is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jason Nawojski (Donna), Jaime Nawojski, Tiffany Frank (Leslie), Bryan Habay (Alison), Christy Habay, Thomas Habay, Blake and Logan Habay; and two great-grandchildren Zander and Hannah. Family and friends will be received at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215 on Sunday, January 19 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church, 210 Garnier Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215 on Monday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery (O'Hara Township). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Juan Diego Parish, 201 9th Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
