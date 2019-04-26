MAY EDNA MAE

Age 93, formerly of Springdale, PA died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Smithville, Tennessee. She was born July 8, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Schiffhauer Holzer and lived most of her life in Brentwood, PA before moving to Springdale in 1992 and finally Tennessee in 2016. A former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Harwick and St. Sylvester's Church in Brentwood, she was an active member in both the Confraternity of the Holy Rosary at OLOV and the Women's Guild at St. Sylvester's Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna (Bob) Sarber of Smithville, TN, Debbie (Dave) Howard of Lockwood, MO, Diane (Tom) Haberman of Smithville, TN ; and her son, Daniel May of North Hills; her two grandchildren, Brian (Clesta) Foor and Kelly (Daryl) Odom; she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice May; her two sisters, Viola Williams and Betty Chillcott; and her four brothers, Edmund, Jerome, Arthur and Paul Holzer. Friends will be received on Sunday, April 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1607 Pittsburgh Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church with private burial next to her husband to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park Pleasant Hills. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Visit us at:

